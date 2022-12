DeVito ka luajtur në filma të njohur si “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), “Terms of Endearment” (1983), “Twins” (1988), “The War of the Roses (1989)”, “Matilda” (1986) etj.

