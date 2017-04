You wanted acoustic… we gave you an orchestra @martingarrix #ScaredToBeLonely live at Air Studios, London watch full on @thefader http://www.thefader.com/2017/04/07/dua-lipa-martin-garrix-scared-to-be-lonely-acoustic

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:32am PDT