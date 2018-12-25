Nga Fahri XHARRA

Me ndihmen e mikut Pleurat Citaku arrita tek informatat për shqiptaret-arbëreshe të Kilit

Jemi pra në një shtet të Amerikes Jugore apo Amerikes latine – Kili , shtet pra i krijuar pas kolonizimit spanjoll ne shek.16 –t , aty ku jetonin Inkasit e vjetër, popullsi autoktone.

Si çdo kund në botë edhe këtu kemi arbëresh të Italisë të cilët i dinë dhe i njohin rrënjët e tyre. Numrin e saktë të tyre nuk e di.

Kësaj rradhe do të flas për katër arbëreshe të famshme në boten e kulturës së Kilit.

1.Sesilja Boloco e lindur në Maj, 1965, aktore, Mis Universi 1987 e Kilit dhe botes.

Cecilia Bolocco (born Cecilia Carolina Bolocco Fonck on May 19, 1965) is a Chilean actress, TV Host and beauty queen who was crowned Miss Universo Chile 1987 and Miss Universe 1987.

2.Diana Catalina Bolocco Fonck ( e lindur 30 July 1977) gazetare kileane, dhe motra e e Cecilia Boloccos, Miss Universe 1987.[1]

Bolocco was born in Santiago, Chile, to businessman Enzo Bolocco Cintolesi, of Italian-Arbëreshë descent,[2] and Rose Marie Fonck Assler, of German descent.[3] She attended primary and secondary school at Santiago College.[4] Her siblings are: Cecilia, John Paul, Veronica, and Rodrigo (1986).

3.Klaudia Peres, 1974 me para-ardhes arbëresh eshte artiste, baletane dhe tv-star

Claudia Marcela Conserva Pérez (born 12 January 1974, Santiago) is a Chilean actress, model and television presenter of Arbëreshëancestors. She studied ballet and worked in publicity and TV programs when she was a child and in 1990 she won Miss 17.[1] She met her husband Juan Carlos Valdivia in Extra Jóvenes (Chilevisión). They have two children.

4. Maria Soledad Onetto ( e lindur në Santiago of Chile, July 27, 1976), tv-sat, gazetare- prejardhje arbëreshe nga Italia

Maria Soledad Onetto (Santiago of Chile, July 27, 1976) is a Chilean TV presenter. She is a journalism graduate from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, news reader and TV host Chile. She is married to Rodrigo Alonso.[1] Onetto is Arbëreshë descent. [1]