<div class="_1rgw" title="The Albanian 1 000 000 ndjekes">The Albanian 1 000 000 ndjekes<\/div>\r\n<div class="_5aj7">\r\n<div class="_4bl9">\r\n<div class="_1rgx">\r\n<div class="clearfix"><\/div>\r\n<div><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FThealbanianLondon%2Fvideos%2F10156265496653488%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"><\/iframe>